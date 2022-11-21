Sunny and very windy today; warming trend for the week

The overnight will be much colder with temperatures falling to the lower 30′s. Skies will likely be crystalline clear.

Sunny skies are ahead for Wednesday with highs in the mid-50′s. Conditions will be dry and clear as well. The overnight will be mostly clear and cold with a low temperature of 30 degrees.

High pressure will result in dry weather into Thanksgiving with a warming trend, according to NWS. Thursday will be partly sunny and somewhat warm with highs in the mid-50′s.

A chance of precipitation may fall Thursday night but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature overnight will fall around 38 degrees.

The cold front will bring the next chance of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, according to NWS.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will likely see warmish temperatures.