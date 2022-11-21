springfield-news-sun logo
Sunny and very windy today; warming trend for the week

Weather
By , Staff Writer
45 minutes ago

A warming trend will begin the work week and go into the upcoming weekend.

Sunshine strikes bright and early with highs hitting mid-40′s today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Wind gusts will range from 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

The winds will be strongest in the morning and begin to decrease somewhat towards the afternoon. Very dry air mass will remain with little to no clouds, according to NWS.

Clear conditions mark the nighttime with temperatures dropping down to 24 degrees.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 50 degrees.

The overnight will be much colder with temperatures falling to the lower 30′s. Skies will likely be crystalline clear.

Sunny skies are ahead for Wednesday with highs in the mid-50′s. Conditions will be dry and clear as well. The overnight will be mostly clear and cold with a low temperature of 30 degrees.

High pressure will result in dry weather into Thanksgiving with a warming trend, according to NWS. Thursday will be partly sunny and somewhat warm with highs in the mid-50′s.

A chance of precipitation may fall Thursday night but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature overnight will fall around 38 degrees.

The cold front will bring the next chance of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, according to NWS.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will likely see warmish temperatures.

