Sunny and slightly warmer today; rain chances return Sunday

39 minutes ago

It will be sunny and dry today but slightly hotter with rain chances returning for Sunday.

The high temperature for today is expected near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Skies stay mostly clear tonight, which will have an overnight low around 62 degrees.

Temperatures in the 90s return for Saturday, which will be mostly sunny with a high near 92 degrees.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives overnight, which will see low temperatures around 71 degrees, ahead of a cold front.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. There is a chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected between 3 and 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, the NWS said. Otherwise, Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

The new workweek will be sunny and not as hot to start with highs in the 80s that will push into the 90s for Thursday.

