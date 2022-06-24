Sunny and slightly warmer today; rain chances return Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives overnight, which will see low temperatures around 71 degrees, ahead of a cold front.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. There is a chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected between 3 and 9 p.m., then a chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Monday, the NWS said. Otherwise, Sunday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

The new workweek will be sunny and not as hot to start with highs in the 80s that will push into the 90s for Thursday.