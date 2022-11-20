Sunny and cold temperatures today; warm-up trend this week

Monday night will be mostly clear and cold as temperatures will fall around mid-20′s.

Tuesday continues with the sunny and slightly warmer trend with highs reaching in the upper 40′s. The overnight will be mostly clear and cold again, with a low of 29 degrees.

Sunny skies dawn brightly on Wednesday with a high near 52 degrees. The nighttime skies will be partly cloudy and cold, with temperatures falling in the low 30′s.

Low 50′s and partly sunny skies will strike for Thanksgiving Day.

Rain and snow may be possible Friday into the weekend along with temperatures decreasing once more.