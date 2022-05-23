Sunny and chilly today; storms return midweek

A 90% chance of rain showers with a possible thunderstorm may happen Wednesday. Temperatures will reach 81 degrees.

Wednesday night foresees extended showers with a thunderstorm. Lows fall around mid-60′s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers occurring after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be 73 degrees.

Overnight brings a chance of thunderstorms and precipitation before 8 p.m., with additional showers and storms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Lows will range around 54 degrees.

Friday sees drier conditions and mostly sunny skies.

The high will be 75 degrees.