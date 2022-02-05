Subzero wind chills this morning; Cold, quiet over weekend

This morning will be bitterly cold, with overnight lows around zero combining with light winds for wind chills around minus 10 degrees as the sun comes up, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
During the day, highs will only reach around 22 degrees, though there will be a little sun breaking through the clouds.
Clouds will mostly disappear overnight as temperatures drop to a low around 9 degrees.
Sunday will be a little warmer and mostly sunny, with highs reaching around 36 degrees, although it will be breezy during the day.
Clouds will increase overnight, but otherwise it will be quiet as temperatures fall to a low around 15 degrees.
Monday will be partly sunny and cold, with temperatures peaking around freezing at a high near 33 degrees.
Temperatures will plummet Monday night to a low around 7 degrees.
About the Author