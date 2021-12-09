Strong storms expected Friday night; tornado possible, NWS says

Confidence has increased to mention the potential of a tornado or two Friday night into Saturday. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/gOaSf4F8Mn — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 9, 2021

In the event of a tornado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the best way to stay safe is to be prepared with the following items:

Fresh batteries and a battery-operated TV, radio, or internet-enabled device to listen to the latest emergency weather information;

A tornado emergency plan including access to a safe shelter for yourself, your family, people with special needs, and your pets;

An emergency kit (including water, non-perishable food and medication);

A list of important information, including telephone numbers.

Wet weather will continue Saturday morning, with showers possible through noon. It will be windy, with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph possible. The high temperature will be near 63 degrees before cooler and calmer conditions develop Saturday night into Sunday. Skies will be clear with the overnight low around 28 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees, which starts a slow warming trend for the early part of the week.