Stormy Sunday strikes; rain showers also possible Monday

Low pressure system will travel throughout the regions where it will interact with moist airmass to create thunderstorms and showers today into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will bring a 90% chance of rain showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm occurring later on. The highs will amount to the upper 70′s.
Tonight sees an 80% chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm. The low will be around 68 degrees.
Rain showers and storms continue into Monday likely before and after 2 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80′s.
Additional precipitation may occur before 8 p.m., but conditions will be fairly dry with partial clouds as the night goes on. The low will be 68 degrees.
Tuesday is bright sunshine and warm temperatures with highs hitting the upper 80′s. Overnight will be mostly clear and cooler with a low of 73 degrees.
Sunshine strikes again for Wednesday with the return of 90 degree weather. The highs will be in the lower 90′s.
Nighttime may see a 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. A partial forecast is likely with temperatures falling in the lower 70′s.
