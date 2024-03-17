St. Patrick’s Day brings sunny skies and chilly temps, partly cloudy skies tonight

Behind a cold front from Saturday, a colder airmass will settle into the Ohio Valley for the start of the week.
Mostly sunny skies set in today with highs near 49 degrees and light winds between 10 to 14 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy and freezing with a low of 28 degrees.
On Monday, partly sunny skies are expected with a slight chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. The high will be near 41 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy but cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 52 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a low of 30 degrees.
Sunny skies will occur on Wednesday with a high of 53 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cold with a low of 31 degrees.
Chances of rain showers return towards the end of the week.
