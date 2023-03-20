Springtime is here with sunny skies and mild temps

This work week sees warm temperatures and breezy conditions with a chance of rain showers later on.
Sunshine reigns across the horizon, with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A light varied breeze will go with the mild weather, just in time for spring.
Overnight, mostly clear skies are on the forecast with temps becoming cold once again.
The low will fall around 29 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. A light breeze goes with the pleasant conditions. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy but has a 50% chance of precipitation later.
The low will fall around 40 degrees.
A chance of rain may strike Wednesday but will otherwise be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and the lows will be in the lower 50s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Mostly cloudy skies occur Thursday with rain showers likely after 2 p.m. It will also be breezy. The high will be near 71 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 50 degrees.
An 80% chance of rain showers is expected Thursday night.
Rain is possible Friday.
