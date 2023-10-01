Some shallow fog this morning, sunny but warm today

Sunny skies and warm temperatures are on the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Patchy fog is expected by midnight or shortly thereafter, the NWS said. The fog will not be as dense as yesterday’s and will be shallow instead. Highs will be near 83 degrees with lows falling into the upper 50s overnight.

Tonight will be mostly clear as well.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 84 degrees, followed by a clear Monday night with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunny skies and warm temps continue into Tuesday with a high of 86 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear but cool with a low of 60 degrees.

On Wednesday, sunny skies and dry condition reappear once more. It’ll be mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees, followed by partly cloudy overnight with a low of 64 degrees.

Cooler temperatures return Friday.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County.

