Snow, sleet, freezing rain on the way: ‘It’s going to be messy’

Generally dry conditions are expected today. However, a light wintry mix of precipitation will develop late tonight into Thursday morning. This could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways during the Thursday morning rush. Below is a forecast pcpn map at 7 AM Thurs morning. pic.twitter.com/mh5p8djhFc — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 23, 2022

Thursday will be cloudy and chilly with a high near 38 degrees.

Widespread rain will start in the afternoon or later part of the day, the NWS said.

Freezing rain and sleet are expected along and north of the Interstate 70 corridor, with an extended period of sleet along with freezing rain and snow overnight in that area. The cold, dry air pulled in as the front passes could lead to some lingering freezing rain and drizzle but is likely to result in a rapid changeover to snow before ending early Friday morning, according to the NWS.

Any lingering precipitation will end early on Friday. Rain totals are expected around half an inch to an inch and a half, the NWS said.

Friday will be cool and cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Sunny skies are in store for the weekend.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a high near 36. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 24 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 42 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low around 19 degrees.

The workweek starts with sunny skies on Monday with a high near 38. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 22 degrees.