Snow showers mid-morning; Winter Weather Advisory in effect today until early Tuesday morning

The NWS said some snow squalls which are “brief, bursts of snow with gusty winds” may be possible today as well and could cover roadways and surfaces that could lead to slick roads and reduced visibility. The squalls should gradually wane towards/beyond sunset, however, some may continue in pockets well into the evening.

It’ll be breezy with 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 to 40 mph possible. Highs will be near 36 degrees, but the winds will make it feel much more cold.

Here is a weather model representation of the snow for Monday. Key messages can be found here: https://t.co/3Xc2plfrjL pic.twitter.com/Ic8tKEasjs — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 17, 2023

Tonight will be mostly overcast with snowy and blustery conditions. Snow showers will happen mainly before 10 p.m., with accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Winds will range between 13 to 21 mph with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Temperatures will drop to around 23 degrees for the low overnight.

A few lingering snow showers at the start of the day on Tuesday across eastern portions of the region will quickly move out of the area, according to the NWS.

Otherwise, mostly sunny skies will grace the horizon with highs in the mid-30s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear but very cold with temperatures falling into the lower 20s.

Dry conditions are expected midweek before a chance of rain returns toward next weekend.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with milder temps returning to the area, followed by a cold but mostly cloudy Wednesday night. The high will be near 43 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 28 degrees.

Thursday brings more mild temperatures and partly sunny skies with a high of 47 degrees. Temperatures drop down again for Thursday night with a low of 34 degrees. Expect mostly cloudy conditions as well.