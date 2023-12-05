Snow mixed with rain this morning, showers this afternoon

Today there will be snow mixed with rain during the morning, changing just to showers through the end of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Overnight, rain chances will gradually fall, mixing with and eventually changing to a chance of snow in the late evening. Snow chances are expected to trail off in the early-morning hours. Lows will be around 31 degrees.

Tomorrow, it will be partly sunny but cold, with highs around 42 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows falling below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be breezy and chilly with clearing skies. Gusts will be as high as 31 mph, with highs reaching around 51 degrees.

On Thursday night, there will be a few clouds, with light winds and lows around 40 degrees.

