Snow accumulating in area: Find out how much so far

Accumulating snow of up to 1 to 2 inches is possible for much of the region, with heavier snowfall of 3 to 5 inches likely to the southeast, including Butler and Warren counties.
Snow totals already have been reported to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Following are totals recorded:
1 inch at the Dayton International Airport at 7 p.m.
0.4 inch at the Wilmington Air Park at 7 p.m.
0.8 inch at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport at 7 p.m.
In Other News
About the Author