Slow-moving showers, thunderstorms expected through weekend

There will be slow-moving showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Storms could bring “torrential” rainfall, the NWS said, which could cause localized flooding.
Today will be hot and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as clouds gradually decrease throughout the day. Highs will be around 88 degrees.
After night falls, it will be partly cloudy. Rain chances will fall to a slight chance, then fall away entirely after midnight. Lows will be around 72 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, hot and humid. There will be a chance of rain starting shortly after sunrise, joined by a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon.
Highs will be around 90 degrees, but humidity will make it feel closer to 97 degrees.
There will be a slight chance of rain and storms after night falls, which will gradually increase as the night goes on. Lows will be around 73 degrees.
On Monday, rain and storm chances will continue to rise, making showers likely in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Clouds will gradually increase as the day goes on.
The rain will continue Monday night, though the NWS said precipitation chances will fall to just a chance of rain and a slight chance of storms after midnight.
Temperatures on Monday will be hot, with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
About the Author