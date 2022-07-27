springfield-news-sun logo
Showers, thunderstorms today, tomorrow; Drier weather expected Friday

10-4-06--Photo by Ty Greenlees--LIghning strikes in the south part of Greene County on Wednesday eveing. Many people thoughout the Miami Valley were left without power after thunderstorms moved through the area.

Weather
By
26 minutes ago

There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms today and tomorrow before a drier end of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be light rain this morning, followed by more widespread showers in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening.

Rain and storms will continue after nightfall, then gradually fade starting around midnight, though there will still be a chance of showers and thunder around sunrise on Thursday.

Temperatures will be hot today, with highs around 84 degrees and lows around 70 degrees.

On Thursday, rain chances will rise again, making showers likely in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Chances will gradually fall in the late evening and overnight, finally ending around morning on Friday.

Temperatures during the day on Thursday will be around the same, with highs around 86 degrees, but it will be cooler overnight with lows around 66 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy during the day and overnight. Highs will be around 81 degrees, and lows will be around 60 degrees.

