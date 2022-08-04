springfield-news-sun logo
Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible

Storm moves through Dayton. JIM NOELKER\STAFF

Weather
By
5 minutes ago
More rain, storms expected tomorrow

Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.

Highs will be around 88 degrees, though high humidity will make it feel like it is 94 degrees outside.

The showers and thunderstorms will continue after night falls. Thunderstorms chances will dip soon after night, though showers will still be likely until the early hours of Friday morning.

Overnight lows will be around 72 degrees.

On Friday, showers will be likely again beginning shortly after sunrise and continuing into the evening before chances drop.

The NWS also said that thunderstorms are likely on Friday, which could bring heavy rain and local flooding.

On Friday night, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will fall to a slight chance after midnight.

Highs will be around 85 degrees and lows will be around 71 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms for most of the day, before rain chances fall away shortly before nightfall. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day for mostly clear skies overnight.

Temperatures will be a little warmer on Saturday, with highs around 89 degrees and lows around 72 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

