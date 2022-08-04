Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible

On Friday, showers will be likely again beginning shortly after sunrise and continuing into the evening before chances drop.

The NWS also said that thunderstorms are likely on Friday, which could bring heavy rain and local flooding.

On Friday night, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms that will fall to a slight chance after midnight.

Highs will be around 85 degrees and lows will be around 71 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms for most of the day, before rain chances fall away shortly before nightfall. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day for mostly clear skies overnight.

Temperatures will be a little warmer on Saturday, with highs around 89 degrees and lows around 72 degrees.