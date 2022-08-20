Showers, thunderstorms this weekend; Strong to severe storms possible

On Sunday, starting around dawn rain will be likely, with a chance of thunderstorms. That will continue until the afternoon when thunderstorms will be likely.

Precipitation chances will drop around nightfall, then dwindle to a slight chance after midnight.

Temperatures will be a little cooler on Sunday, with highs around 81 degrees, though lows will be about the same at around 65 degrees.

On Monday, there will be a chance of showers for most of the day, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but clouds will gradually decrease and the NWS predicted the rain will end around sunset. Highs will be around 81 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.