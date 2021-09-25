Showers this morning; Sunny skies this afternoon

springfield-news-sun logo
A man with an umbrella crosses Columbia Street in the rain Wednesday. The first day of Fall was soggy one Wednesday, with rain showers throughout the day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
A man with an umbrella crosses Columbia Street in the rain Wednesday. The first day of Fall was soggy one Wednesday, with rain showers throughout the day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Weather
By Daniel Susco
15 minutes ago

There will be showers this morning as a weak cold front quickly pushes through, exiting the area in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will also decrease quickly as the rain stops, for mostly sunny skies in the evening.

Highs today will be around 68 degrees, falling to around 47 degrees overnight.

On Sunday, it will be sunny, with a few clouds in the evening and overnight.

Temperatures will be warmer, with a high around 74 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures rising further to a high around 80 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 59 degrees.

