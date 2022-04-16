springfield-news-sun logo
Showers this morning; Patches of frost, chilly temperatures for Easter

It's a good day to have a umbrella if you're out and about. Here is a person walking on N. Dixie Dr. Thursday April 29, 2021. There will be showers and storms most of the day.

Weather
By
44 minutes ago

There will be showers this morning, which will trail away by early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Meanwhile, clouds will gradually decrease as the day continues for a mostly clear night.

Temperatures will be mild during the day, with a high around 59 degrees, though it will fall to a freezing 30 degrees overnight.

Freezing overnight temperatures will lead to areas of patchy frost to start the day on Easter that will clear by mid-morning under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds will start to gather again Sunday afternoon, leading up to a chance of rain starting around dark. Showers will be likely late Sunday, and will continue through the morning on Monday.

Easter temperatures will be chilly, with highs around 52 degrees and lows around 37 degrees.

Monday will start with showers, with rain chances gradually dwindling as the day goes on. It will be breezy starting Monday afternoon, which will continue through the night.

Highs will be around 54 degrees, falling to around 35 degrees Monday night.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

