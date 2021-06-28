Showers, storms possible throughout the week

This week, the Miami Valley may see some showers and storms, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. This afternoon, the area may see some showers and storms that may last through the evening and overnight.
Most of the showers and storms are expected after 2 p.m., the NWS said. During the day, the skies will be sunny and clear and the area may see a light wind. Overnight, showers and storms may last until around 1 a.m., then there is a slight chance of showers and storms after 4 a.m.
Highs during the day will reach about 90 degrees. Lows will reach around 72 degrees overnight, the NWS said.
Tomorrow, the area will see more chances of showers and storms, mainly after 10 a.m. Temperatures will reach highs around 91 degrees. The chances of showers and storms will continue through the evening and the area will see some cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop to about 72 degrees.
High temperatures on Wednesday will be slightly cooler, about 85 degrees. More thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. and showers are also possible throughout the day. More showers and storms are likely overnight, mainly after 2 a.m. Temperatures will drop to about 69 degrees, the NWS said.