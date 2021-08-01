Showers, storms possible this afternoon, sunny weather to start workweek

The work week will begin with mostly sunny weather, however the area may see some showers this afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Most of the rain is expected between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Today may be slightly windy.
During the day, the skies will be sunny and temperatures will hover around 80 degrees. We may see winds that reach up to 14 mph during the day.
Tonight, we will see clear skies with temperatures around 60 degrees, the NWS said. We may have some more light wind.
After some showers today, the work week will begin with sunny, clear skies. Temperatures tomorrow will range between 78 degrees and 57 degrees, with more light wind, the NWS said.
On Tuesday, the skies will be sunny and clear throughout the day with temperatures ranging between 80 degrees and 58 degrees, the NWS said.