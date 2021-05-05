Showers, gusty winds early today; More rain to come through end of the week

Thursday night, rain chances will drop again, disappearing around midnight. Clouds will decrease again for partly cloudy sies by the morning on Friday.

Highs on Thursday will be around 64 degrees, falling to a low around 41 degrees.

On Friday clouds will increase again, with a chance of rain beginning around noon, joined by a chance of thunderstorms soon after. Both will fall away again around nightfall. Highs will be around 62 degrees.

Friday night, skies will clear again somewhat as temperatures fall to a low of around 39 degrees.