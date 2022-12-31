springfield-news-sun logo
Showers end well before NYE parties, sun comes out New Year’s Day

Weather
By
44 minutes ago

It will be rainy today, but showers will end by this afternoon, well before any New Year’s Eve parties.

It won’t be as warm, but still stays about 20 degrees above normal with the high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Rain is expected before 1 p.m., followed by a slight chance of showers between 1 and 2 p.m.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly with an overnight low around 39 degrees.

ExploreHigh temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

New Year’s Day will be partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 46 degrees.

On Monday temperatures will still be well above normal with a high around 59 degrees and lows around 54 degrees.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy during the day, with rain starting after dark and continuing through dawn on Tuesday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is around 38 degrees, said James Gibson, a meteorologist of the NWS Wilmington office.

Temperatures will remain unusually high for the first few days of the new year, but are expected to return to normal by Thursday, according to the NWS.

