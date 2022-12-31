Showers end well before NYE parties, sun comes out New Year’s Day

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 46 degrees.

On Monday temperatures will still be well above normal with a high around 59 degrees and lows around 54 degrees.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy during the day, with rain starting after dark and continuing through dawn on Tuesday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is around 38 degrees, said James Gibson, a meteorologist of the NWS Wilmington office.

Temperatures will remain unusually high for the first few days of the new year, but are expected to return to normal by Thursday, according to the NWS.