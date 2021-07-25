Showers and storms ahead today, damaging winds possible

After a sunny, warm Saturday, the Miami Valley may see some showers and thunderstorms during the day. The National Weather Service in Wilmington said we may see high winds that could cause damage.
The NWS said that the rain and heat may cause humidity and a high heat index in the afternoon, causing temperatures to feel like the upper 90s.
Showers and storms are likely throughout the day, mainly before 8 p.m., the NWS said. Temperatures will range between 88 degrees and 67 degrees.
Overnight, we may see some more showers, with most of the rain tapering off around 10 p.m.
Tomorrow, the chances of rain may continue, but the NWS said the skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will remain around 90 degrees. Overnight, the skies will be clear and the area will see temperatures in the mid-60s.
On Tuesday, temperatures will reach up to 90 degrees. The skies will be clear and sunny through the day. Overnight, temperatures will drop to about 70 degrees.