Severe storms today, tonight with Flood Watch in effect this afternoon

A Flood Watch will go into effect tomorrow afternoon as repeated rounds of showers/storms are expected through Tuesday evening. Rainfall tonight will help prime the soils for flash flooding potential on Mon/Tues. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings/alerts. pic.twitter.com/JzAhkpHvxL — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 31, 2024

Tonight brings rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. The NWS said some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain overnight. Lows will fall around 52 degrees.

Additional rounds of storms are expected tonight through Tuesday evening, according to the NWS. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially Tuesday afternoon.

Otherwise, expect precipitation and thunderstorms throughout Tuesday with breezy conditions. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Highs will be near 65 degrees, while the low will fall around 38 degrees. Tuesday night be rainy with thunderstorms possible.

A mix of rain and snow showers will be possible Wednesday with breezy conditions, the NWS said. Below normal temperatures are expected midweek and beyond.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but breezy with a chance of rain showers after 2 p.m. Temperatures will rise up to mid-40s. Wednesday night brings more rain showers, possibly mixing with snow after 1 a.m., then gradually ending.

The low will fall around 33 degrees.

A chance of rain and snow showers are possible Thursday, followed by a secondary round of rain showers as the day progresses. Highs will be near 47 degrees, while the low will fall around 33 degrees.