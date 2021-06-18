springfield-news-sun logo
Severe storms today could bring damaging winds and possibly hail or tornado

Storm moves through Dayton. JIM NOELKER\STAFF
Weather | Updated 1 minute ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

The region is under a severe weather threat today for strong storms and excessive rainfall.

“These storms will bring an enhanced risk of damaging winds, with some risk for large hail and maybe a tornado as well,” the National Weather Service in Wilmington posted on social media. “With torrential rain in some storms, flash flooding may also occur.”

It will be sunny and hot with a high near 91 degrees.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop during the late afternoon, likely after 4 p.m., and continue into the evening hours, with heavy rainfall possible.

Showers and thunderstorms tonight will be mainly before 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely after 2 a.m. overnight into Saturday. The overnight low temperature will fall to around 68 degrees.

ExploreNo tornadoes yet this year in Ohio, after 82 in past two years

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m. Saturday, then showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day will be cloudy to start, then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees overnight.

Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. The high temperature will be near 88 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows around 70 degrees.

There is a chance of showers to start Monday, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees.

