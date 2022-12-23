BreakingNews
Several counties under snow emergencies. What do the levels mean?
Weather
By
40 minutes ago

A winter storm Thursday night and Friday morning brought snow and high winds that have made travel treacherous.

Under Ohio law, sheriffs have the responsibility to monitor conditions and declare snow emergencies when it is determined that roads and highway conditions within the county are impaired due to snow and/or ice.

BUTLER COUNTY: Level 1, as of 10:59 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY: Level 1, as of 12:30 a.m.

DARKE COUNTY: Level 2, as of 4:15 a.m.

GREENE COUNTY: Level 2, as of 3 a.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY: Level 2, as of 6:30 a.m.

PREBLE COUNTY: Level 2, as of 5:30 a.m.

There are three levels of snow emergency in Ohio:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads are also icy. Drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roadways. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. However, those traveling on the roadways may subject themselves to prosecution.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has a phone line people can call to find out whether a snow emergency has been issued. That number is 937-496-7669. The office is urging residents to not call the regional dispatch center to check on road conditions.

“Residents are encouraged to avoid unnecessary trips during the storm to give road crews room to work,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

