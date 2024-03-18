Scattered snow showers this morning and afternoon, cold temps expected

Increasing clouds throughout the day is expected. Highs will be near 38 degrees with gusty winds of 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph expected as well.

[4:30 PM] With an unseasonably cold airmass in the Ohio Valley, expect widespread snow showers Monday morning into the afternoon with accumulations up to 1/2 inch, mainly near and north of the I-70 corridor. pic.twitter.com/VpG2vxjKL4 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 17, 2024

Skies will then become mostly clear through the evening hours with snow showers tapering off, too. Gusty west to northwest winds this afternoon will also trend down as the daytime hours fade this evening, but still likely remain in the 5 to 10 mph range through the night, according to the NWS.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy before gradually turning mostly clear with a slight chance of snow showers before 9 p.m. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-to-upper 20s.

On Tuesday, expect partly sunny skies and breezy conditions with winds gusting from 11 to 16 mph and increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Highs will be near 54 degrees, while lows will fall around 35 degrees Tuesday night.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but cold.

Wednesday will be sunny but breezy with a high of 52 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 25 degrees.

Thursday involves a sunny but mild day with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will drop down into the lower 30s overnight, leaving behind cold conditions and a mostly overcast night sky.

Rain shower chances pop back up on Friday.