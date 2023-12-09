Scattered showers pick up in the afternoon, briefly changing to snow tonight

[4:30 PM] Clouds will increase tonight ahead of developing low pressure moving into the Great Lakes, providing showers beginning Saturday morning with the heaviest rainfall and the greatest potential for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/gIZ1Rdfv8o — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 8, 2023

A lull in the rain is expected around mid morning before showers increase later in the day into the evening, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m.

Showers continue tonight, with possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m. The cold front will bring sharply colder air, causing rain to mix with and briefly change to snow before ending tonight, the NWS said.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees. Scattered snow showers will be possible Sunday night.

The weather will be dry and colder early next week before the high temperature reaches the low 50s Friday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear, with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Temperatures rebound into the 40s for Tuesday, which will be sunny with a high near 46 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 25 degrees.