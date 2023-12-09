Scattered showers pick up in the afternoon, briefly changing to snow tonight

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
3 hours ago
X

Scattered showers will become more numerous this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area.

It will be breezy with a south wind of 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph and a high for today near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A lull in the rain is expected around mid morning before showers increase later in the day into the evening, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m.

Showers continue tonight, with possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m. The cold front will bring sharply colder air, causing rain to mix with and briefly change to snow before ending tonight, the NWS said.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 27 degrees. Scattered snow showers will be possible Sunday night.

The weather will be dry and colder early next week before the high temperature reaches the low 50s Friday.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear, with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Temperatures rebound into the 40s for Tuesday, which will be sunny with a high near 46 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 25 degrees.

In Other News
1
Blustery, unseasonably warm today; Rainy this weekend with colder air...
2
Sunny, breezy, cool today; Warmer temps, rain expected to end week
3
Partly sunny, cold today; Milder temperatures return tomorrow
4
Scattered showers possible this afternoon; Warmer temps to close the...
5
Will snow arrive in time for Christmas Day in Ohio?

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top