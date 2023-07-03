Scattered showers and storms today, tonight and potentially for Independence Day

Scattered showers and storms will occur today with more settled weather setting in midweek before the next round of showers and thunderstorms return later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers and storms after 1 p.m. Highs will be near 83 degrees and the lows will fall around 66 degrees overnight.

Tonight brings a slight chance of precipitation and storms before 9 p.m., otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy.

Expect mostly sunny skies just in time for Independence Day, with highs near 88 degrees. Some rain showers are possible between noon and 3 p.m., with additional showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a 40% cance of showers and storms before and after midnight. The low will fall around 67 degrees.

Sunshine sets in Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high of 91 degrees. Conditions will be hot, humid and dry which brings a brief respite before rain chances return overnight.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after 9 p.m. The low will fall around 69 degrees.

Thursday brings rainy conditions all day and hot temperatures with highs in the upper 80s. An 80% chance of thunderstorms and precipitation slinks in overnight before and after 9 p.m.

The low will fall around 65 degrees.