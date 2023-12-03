Scattered rain showers today, this week

A series of low pressure systems will bring occasional chances for showers through the first part of this week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will start off with rain showers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Light and varied wind gusts will range from 13 to 18 mph and as high as 31 mph. The high will be near 52 degrees.
Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies settling in with a low of 34 degrees.
Additional rain showers are on the forecast for Monday along with more mostly cloudy skies. Highs will rise to around 46 degrees. Monday night will be quiet but mostly overcast with a chance of rain showers after 1 a.m.
The low will be near 32 degrees.
A 60% chance of rain showers strike on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s, followed by a mostly cloudy night with possible rain showers before 1 a.m. The low will be near 32 degrees.
On Wednesday, partly sunny skies brings respite after three days of scattered showers. Highs will be 42 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 30 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloud but cold.
