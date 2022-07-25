Scattered rain showers and warm temperatures for the week

Seasonable temperatures, humidity and periodic rain showers are expected to hit this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday brings a partly sunny sky and seasonably warm temperatures with mid-80′s.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 66 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of showers possible after 2 a.m.
Tuesday sees a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80′s. A chance of thunderstorms and rain showers may occur after 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s overnight will have a70% chance of showers and storms and then possibly after 2 a.m., otherwise, skies will be mostly. The low will be 70 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. A thunderstorm may be possible after 2 p.m. The highs of the day are mid-80′s.
Wednesday night involves a 60% chance of rain showers and a possible thunderstorm, followed by additional showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Thursday morning.
The low will be 70 degrees.
Thursday also sees a chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy and seasonably warm with a high near 84 degrees.
Rain showers and storms may return Thursday night but will mostly be quiet and cloudy. The low will be 65 degrees.
Friday sees a slight chance of rain but will mostly be dry and partly sunny.
