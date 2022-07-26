Rounds of showers, thunderstorms through Thursday

It will be rainy this week, with the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicting periods of showers and thunderstorms today through Thursday. Some of the storms could bring heavy rainfall, causing local flooding.
Throughout today there will be a chance of rain that will rise around the middle of the day, making showers likely between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will also be a slight chance of thunderstorms starting around noon, which will rise around the evening commute and fall again as the sun sets.
Overnight, both rain and thunderstorm chances will rise again around 11 p.m., making showers likely with a chance of a thunderstorm. The rain will continue through the night.
Temperatures will be warm today, with a high around 78 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
Showers will be likely as the sun rises on Wednesday, followed by a chance of rain and thunder for the rest of the morning.
Rain will be likely again through the afternoon with a chance of storms before falling to a chance of showers and thunder overnight.
Temperatures will be hot on Wednesday, with highs around 85 degrees, before dropping to a low around 70 degrees overnight.
Thursday will be one more round of showers and storms, with a chance of rain in the morning and showers likely in the afternoon, all accompanied by a chance of thunder.
On Thursday night, precipitation chances are expected to finally start to taper off, with storm chances dropping away around dawn on Friday and showers finally trailing off Friday morning.
Thursday will be warm, with a high around 83 degrees, and Thursday night will be cool, with a low around 67 degrees.
Following the rain, the NWS predicted a drier and seasonable end to the week, with partly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the low 80s and low temperatures in the low 60s.
