Roads slick early today; Cold, sunny today with wind chills around zero tonight

Roads may be slick early this morning due to wet conditions and rapidly falling overnight temperatures, but during the day it will be breezy, cold and mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 27 degrees.
Tonight, clouds will clear a little more and winds will decrease as temperatures fall to a low around 11 degrees.
However, due to the low temperatures, a wind chill around zero degrees is possible around dawn on Friday.
During the day on Friday, the forecast will be similar to today, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 25 degrees.
Temperatures will dip down into the single digits overnight, with a low around 8 degrees.
Clouds will increase during the day on Saturday, for mostly cloudy skies around nightfall, with highs reaching near 31 degrees during the day and lows around 20 degrees overnight.
About the Author