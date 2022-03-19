Rainy, windy, chilly today; Sunny again Sunday

It will be rainy, windy and chilly today, followed by a sunny, cool Sunday according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be rainy throughout the day today, though showers will be likely starting late in the morning. Rain chances will taper off after dark, finally coming to an end in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Wind gusts will be around 30 mph, with sustained winds around 17 mph for most of the day before gradually lessening overnight.
Highs will be around 50 degrees first thing this morning, and temperatures will slowly fall to a low around 38 degrees tonight.
Early Sunday morning after rain chances drop away, so will the cloud cover, leaving mostly clear skies both during the day and at night.
Highs will be warmer at around 63 degrees, and lows will be around 40 degrees.
Monday will be warm with highs around 72 degrees.
Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will gradually increase until it is mostly cloudy before dawn on Tuesday.
Lows will be around 47 degrees.
