Rainy today; Thunderstorms expected this afternoon

Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and rain likely starting in the early afternoon.

The NWS said that thunderstorms this afternoon and evening may product large hail and damaging winds.

The showers and chance of storms is expected to continue through the night.

High temperatures will be around 76 degrees today, falling to a low around 61 degrees overnight.

On Thursday, rain chances will fall, but there will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day that will drop away around nightfall.

Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs around 73 degrees.

Thursday night, clouds will gradually decrease as temperatures fall to a low around 59 degrees.

On Friday, clouds will continue to decrease for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, followed by a mostly clear night.

Temperatures will be warmer during the day with highs around 78 degrees, but fall to a low around 59 degrees overnight.