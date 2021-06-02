Rainy today; Heavy rains, strong winds possible with storms this afternoon

Today will be rainy, with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The rain and storms will continue throughout the night, with chances only starting to decrease during the day on Thursday.
The showers and storms could be local heavy rainfall, and a few thunderstorms could bring local strong winds, especially in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures today will be cooler, with a high around 70 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.
On Thursday, rain chances will gradually decrease throughout the day, though showers will still be likely until a few hours after noon.
Thunderstorm chances will continue throughout the day, increasing during the afternoon but falling away a bit before dark. Rain chances will taper off soon after sundown.
Clouds will also decrease throughout the day for mostly clear nights after dark.
Temperatures will be warmer, with a high around 76 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be a slight chance of rain starting in the morning and ending in the early afternoon. There is a chance for some thunder in the afternoon before rain chances end.
Friday night, clouds will decrease even more for mostly clear skies.
Temperatures Friday will be hot, with a high around 83 degrees before cooling overnight to a low around 61 degrees.