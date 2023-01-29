Rainy and mild but breezy today; colder temps this week

Mild temperatures and rainy conditions are on the forecast today.
Today will be cloudy, with a chance of rain before 2 p.m. and then again after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be breezy, with a high near 47 degrees. A chance of rain showers is possible before 8 p.m. and after 11 p.m. with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, according to NWS.
The low will fall around 32 degrees overnight.
Monday has a slight chance of rain and snow early in the morning, with a slight chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Despite the wintry conditions, skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be cold in the 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies will appear overnight, with temperatures dropping into the teens.
A partly sunny horizon greets Tuesday, with cold temperatures to go with it. The high of the day will be 28 degrees.
Tuesday night involves a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling into the teens. A chance of snow before 1 a.m. is likely.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. A mostly overcast night is set to come, with a low of 21 degrees.
