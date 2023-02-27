Rainy and gusty winds today; Wind Advisory in place until tonight

Rain showers are on the forecast from this morning to tonight along with wind gusts.
New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible with today’s 100% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Thunderstorms are also possible.
A Wind Advisory is in place until 10 p.m. tonight for the following counties: Butler, Champaign, Clarke, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren, Preble and Miami.
Damaging winds may be the biggest potential threat with a possible tornado. The NWS added the best threat for severe weather will be between 2 and 7 p.m.
The high will be near 64 degrees. In the morning, winds could gust from 15 to 20 mph and then 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph.
The NWS said gusty winds could blow around loose objects, knock down tree limbs and a few power outages may result.
Overnight, a slight chance of rain showers before 1 a.m. may occur. It’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy, with lows dropping into the lower 40s.
Tuesday will involve a partly sunny sky, with a high near 54 degrees.
Tuesday night is mostly clear and cold, with temperatures falling into the lower 40s.
A chance of rain showers returns Wednesday afternoon but otherwise will be partly sunny. The high of the day will be 71 degrees and the overnight low will drop into the upper 30s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold but a chance of precipitation may occur before 1 a.m.
Thursday will be partly sunny and mild. The high will be near 50 degrees and the overnight low will be near 32 degrees. It’ll be mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers and then snow showers in the early morning.
Rain showers and snow showers may strike Friday.
