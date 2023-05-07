Rain with thunder today, tonight and Monday

Thunderstorms and rain showers are on the forecast today, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington
The high will be near 76 degrees.
Thunderstorms will be possible at times today through Tuesday. An isolated strong or severe storm may occur along with damaging winds and large hail as primary threats, according to the NWS. Heavy rain may result in localized flooding.
Overnight, mostly cloudy skies are here with a 50% chance of rain and thunder after 9 p.m. The low will fall around 63 degrees.
An 80% chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm is likely Monday. The high will be near 76 degrees and the low temperature will fall around 59 degrees overnight.
New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible on Monday night, with precipitation and thunderstorms possible before and after 2 a.m.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The high of the day will be near 77 degrees and the low temperature will fall around 53 degrees during the nighttime.
A mostly sunny sky strikes Wednesday, with a high near 76 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees.
Warmer conditions settle in midweek with 80 degree temperatures set for Thursday and Friday.
