Rain this morning but overall cloudy and mild today

Mild and pleasant conditions is on the forecast for this work with a few scattered showers interspersed.
New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch is possible with today’s 60% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It’ll be cloudy but mild.
The high of the day will be near 54 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 33 degrees.
A mostly cloudy night is in store as well.
Tuesday brings a mostly sunny day, with a slight chance of rain after 2 p.m. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lows will drop into the upper 20s overnight.
Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy Tuesday night.
Wednesday has a mostly sunny forecast with dry conditions. The high will near 56 degrees and the low will be near 32 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy but cold.
Warmish temperatures begin to inch in for Thursday with a high near 61 degrees and mostly sunny skies.
A chance of rain is possible overnight but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy.
The low will fall around 50 degrees.
Rainy and breezy conditions strike Friday.
