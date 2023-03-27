Rain this morning but overall cloudy and mild today

Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Wednesday has a mostly sunny forecast with dry conditions. The high will near 56 degrees and the low will be near 32 degrees. Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy but cold.

Warmish temperatures begin to inch in for Thursday with a high near 61 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

A chance of rain is possible overnight but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy.

The low will fall around 50 degrees.

Rainy and breezy conditions strike Friday.