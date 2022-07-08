springfield-news-sun logo
Rain, storms today ahead of sunny weekend

Storm clouds move over downtown Dayton, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By
45 minutes ago

It will be warm rainy today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will be a chance of rain to begin with today, but showers will be likely by afternoon, joined by occasional thunderstorms.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with the main threats being damaging wind and locally heavy rain.

Rain chances will gradually fall overnight, before trailing off entirely shortly after sunrise on Saturday.

Highs will be around 83 degrees today, and lows will be around 66 degrees overnight.

Clouds will gradually clear during the day on Saturday for mostly sunny skies in the evening and a clear night.

It will be warm during the day with highs around 82 degrees, and cool overnight with lows around 59 degrees.

Sunday will be clear and warm, with highs around 85 degrees and lows around 63 degrees.

