Rain, storms expected through weekend ahead of slow-moving cold front

Highs will be around 81 degrees, falling to around 66 degrees overnight.

The front is expected to move very slowly, though, only expecting to settle in central Kentucky late on Sunday.

So, there will still be a slight chance of rain Saturday night, and the NWS expects there to be scattered showers Sunday with embedded thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially closer to the slow-moving front to the south.

Sunday night will be clearer and drier, though some rain from the front will still linger in the Ohio Valley into Monday, especially along and east of I-71, the NWS said.

Highs on Sunday will be around 81 degrees, falling to a low around 64 degrees.