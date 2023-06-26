Rain showers and thunderstorms today, tonight and possibly Tuesday

More rain showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for the beginning of the work week.

Today starts off with a chance of showers and storms between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and then again after 11 a.m. Some sunshine will creep in through cloud coverage throughout the day, with a high near 79 degrees.

An 80% chance of precipitation is possible tonight with new rainfall amounting less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The low will fall around 64 degrees.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms may occur before 8 a.m. Additional rounds of precipitation and thunderstorms may also occur before and after 11 a.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and light but varied winds in between.

Highs will be near 76 degrees and lows will be near 58 degrees overnight.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy but moderate.

Wednesday brings a dry respite with mostly sunny skies and little to no rain. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Expect a partly cloudy and dry Wednesday night with low temperatures dipping in the upper 50s.

A mostly sunny horizon sets in Thursday and brings a high of 84 degrees.

Rain showers may fall overnight but otherwise will be partly cloudy. The low will fall around 63 degrees.