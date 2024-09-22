Rain showers and storms possible today, tonight

Warm conditions continue into today, with a cold front moving through the region tonight into Monday, bringing more seasonable temperatures for the start of the work week.
Today will involve increasing clouds and a slight chance of on and off rain showers and thunderstorms late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 90 degrees. Tonight brings a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with lows around 68 degrees.
Monday will involve a 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s, followed by an equally rainy but stormy overnight as lows fall down to 65 degrees.
The NWS said episodic chances for showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, with a great deal of uncertainty in the forecast for the latter half of the week.
Tuesday brings more rain showers with a possible thunderstorm, with more rain showers and thunderstorms possible overnight.
Highs will fall around 80 degrees, while lows fall around 61 degrees.
Partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday with highs near 79 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows dip to 57 degrees.
