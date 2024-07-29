Rain showers and storms expected today, tonight and this week

Tuesday will a chance of showers and thunderstorms before and after 2 p.m., but otherwise will be partly sunny with highs near 89 degrees.

During Tuesday night, temperatures will drop down to around 72 degrees as skies remain mostly overcast. Additional rain showers and storms are expected with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms once more.

Highs will around 93 degrees, while the lows will fall around 71 degrees.

Scattered chances of storms and showers are possible Thursday, but otherwise will be partly sunny, hot and humid for the day. Highs will be near 92 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The lows will fall around 72 degrees.