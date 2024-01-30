Rain and snow expected today into tonight

By
52 minutes ago
A wintry mix will arrive this morning, bringing the possibility of freezing rain and sleet early followed by snow and rain before moving out tonight.

The rain and snow is expected before 5 p.m., followed by a chance of snow with snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible, mainly on grassy areas. The high for today will be near 36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Road temperatures are above freezing, so freezing rain should be limited to elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, according to the NWS.

A chance of snow continues through 7 p.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow between 7 pm. and midnight. Patchy drizzle is expected during the overnight hours before the system gradually tapers off. Tonight will be cloudy with a low around freezing. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 32 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny Thursday, which will have a high near 51 degrees.

A chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

This weekend is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

