Rain and snow expected today into tonight

Road temperatures are above freezing, so freezing rain should be limited to elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, according to the NWS.

A wintry mix will move across the region on Tuesday. Remain alert for changing weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/IBLOs8MpV2 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 29, 2024

[7:40 PM] A light wintry mix will overspread the area Tue AM/PM. Animation below shows probs of various precip types, with red/pink indicating higher probabilities of light freezing rain/sleet, respectively, w/ blue/green indicating higher probability of rain/snow, respectively. pic.twitter.com/sNrMqUpz3X — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 30, 2024

A chance of snow continues through 7 p.m., followed by a chance of rain and snow between 7 pm. and midnight. Patchy drizzle is expected during the overnight hours before the system gradually tapers off. Tonight will be cloudy with a low around freezing. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 32 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny Thursday, which will have a high near 51 degrees.

A chance of rain is in the forecast for Thursday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 47 degrees.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 29 degrees.

This weekend is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.