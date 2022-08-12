Pleasant today; Drier, cooler through Saturday

Explore Last supermoon of 2022 will appear full through early Saturday

Skies will be sunny today with an afternoon high temperature in the upper 70s to lower 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will stay clear tonight, with an overnight low in the mid-50s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high around 80 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday night, which become likely after 2 a.m. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.