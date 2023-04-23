Patchy frost possible this morning with partly sunny skies, slight chance of showers later on

Temperatures in the lower to mid-30s will bring frost or freezing conditions Monday and Tuesday morning, according to the NWS.

Mostly sunny skies roll in Monday with a gradual warmup into the mid-50s throughout the day. A partly cloudy night is on the forecast with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s. Patchy frost is expected after 2 a.m.

Patchy frost is set to occur before 8 a.m. Tuesday with conditions and temperatures warming up to around 62 degrees as the day goes on. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Wednesday brings a partly sunny day, with a high near 62 degrees. The nighttime will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling under 39 degrees.